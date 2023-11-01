-Add in-game graphics options for Render Terrain Normal Maps, Terrain Triplanar Shader,
In-Game debug stats.
-Add in-game options for Auto Inflate Wing, and Show Controls Layout.
-Updated UI.
-Smoother First Person Camera in VR.
-Higher descent glide rate on the Paramotor.
-Fix some lakes not rendering water correctly.
-Tweak terrain textures.
Glider Sim update for 1 November 2023
Update Early Access_2.1.3
-Add in-game graphics options for Render Terrain Normal Maps, Terrain Triplanar Shader,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update