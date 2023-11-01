 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 1 November 2023

Update Early Access_2.1.3

Build 12588932

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add in-game graphics options for Render Terrain Normal Maps, Terrain Triplanar Shader,
In-Game debug stats.
-Add in-game options for Auto Inflate Wing, and Show Controls Layout.
-Updated UI.
-Smoother First Person Camera in VR.
-Higher descent glide rate on the Paramotor.
-Fix some lakes not rendering water correctly.
-Tweak terrain textures.

