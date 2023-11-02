 Skip to content

At Winter's End update for 2 November 2023

At Winter's End OUT NOW!

At Winter's End update for 2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We here at Slandercast Studio are proud to announce the release of our first game on Steam, At Winter's End! This game was a culmination of many weeks of hard work from many different people, and we're very happy with what our team was able to accomplish. We hope you all enjoy exploring the forest with Noel as they roll dice, help out the spirits of the forest, and discover what growing up is like.

Please share your thoughts with us on Twitter or Instagram ! Leaving a rating or review on our
Steam Page would help us out a ton.

-Slandercast Studio

🌱 🦉 ❤️‍🔥

