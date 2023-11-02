At Winter's End OUT NOW!

We here at Slandercast Studio are proud to announce the release of our first game on Steam, At Winter's End! This game was a culmination of many weeks of hard work from many different people, and we're very happy with what our team was able to accomplish. We hope you all enjoy exploring the forest with Noel as they roll dice, help out the spirits of the forest, and discover what growing up is like.

-Slandercast Studio

🌱 🦉 ❤️‍🔥