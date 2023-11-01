- Fixed a bug where Add Modifier With Tag/Remove Modifier With Tag could removed a locked modifier
- Fixed a bug where Avatar of the Night's projectiles would not automatically despawn (huge performance impact)
- Improved performance of Airship spawning
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 1 November 2023
Performance and Bug Fixes
