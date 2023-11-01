Content update at last!
There's a new game mode available, which unlocks a new area to explore. A new puzzle leads to an alternate ending and achievement!
Of course, there's a trick to enable that new game mode.
All I can say is that you'll need to give some parts to get a new one.
Enjoy!
Final Dose update for 1 November 2023
Day of the Dead Update!
Content update at last!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update