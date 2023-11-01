 Skip to content

Final Dose update for 1 November 2023

Day of the Dead Update!

Build 12588712

Content update at last!
There's a new game mode available, which unlocks a new area to explore. A new puzzle leads to an alternate ending and achievement!
Of course, there's a trick to enable that new game mode.
All I can say is that you'll need to give some parts to get a new one.
Enjoy!

