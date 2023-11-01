0.9.4 Patchnotes with new Karma system!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is Hoochoo Game Studios, and today we're here with a new system update.

🆕 Karma System

Each planet where you need to recover Golden Records is unique and full of character. Any good retriever would always consider forming a team that can handle this diversity. However, we realized that the unique themes of each target planet were not sufficiently influencing the journey to recover the Golden Records. This led us to question whether there was enough incentive and reward for making such strategic choices. To address this and enhance the game's replayability, we have introduced a system called Karma.

Now, whenever you collect a Golden Record from a target planet, the enraged local residents will start to interfere with the protagonist and their team in their own unique ways. This will apply the next time you undertake a mission to that planet.

G-Star Participation

✨ Golden Record Retriever will be participating in this year's G-Star held at BEXCO, Busan! The event is scheduled to run from November 16th to 20th, and we have a Twitter event planned for ticket giveaways, so stay tuned!

✨ Upgrads are added to teammate “Nimar”

✨ Upgrade 1 of teammate “Burpee” was changed (Buffed)

Bug Fixes

🐛 The arrow direction on the 'Guard Ruinite ‘' enemy dice was reversed, and the image has been updated.

🐛 Teammate 'Calore' was sometimes providing resources to teammates who already had them; this issue has been fixed.

🐛 Text stacks in the Global Effect UI were not displayed properly, and this has been corrected.

🐛 The shop UI allowed purchases before the animation was complete; this has been fixed.

🐛 The 'Remove All Pellets' action was not functioning correctly and has been fixed.

🐛 In the Corrupted Shop, equipment could appear multiple times; this issue has been resolved.