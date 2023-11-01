The following updates have been made

Dear players,

Our game will undergo an important update on November 1, 2023 at 12:00 Beijing time. This update will optimize and adjust the game to improve its fluency and integrity.

The update content is as follows:

Fixed the issue of unreadable characters in the friend list and the fortress friend list.

2. When conducting a fixed-price transaction at an auction house, a secondary confirmation step has been added to avoid misoperations and increase transaction security.

3. The original rule of the arena was that players would not receive bonus points during the time period from AM:1 to AM:7 every day. However, the current situation is that players will receive corresponding bonus points regardless of the time period as long as they participate in the arena activities. This change further reflects the fairness of the arena and the enthusiasm of the participants.

4. A new limited-time event, "Big Consumption Reward", has been added. For details, please check the game's limited-time event. This event will provide players with more rewards and benefits, while also adding more playability and fun to the game.