Icarus Week One Hundred Update | The XENON Backpack is here for the hunters

Welcome to week 100, a century of Icarus weekly updates! This week brings the XENON backpack, a new hunting backpack with unique buffs and perks such as skinning speed boosts and reductions to knife wear.

We’re also one week away from Hypatia Part II, which will add Operations and Exotic Spawns in Olympus Open World games.

Notable Improvements

Chamios & Tusker Vestiges now drop as intended, and the Wooly Zebra trophy now looks like a Wooly Zebra

The Decorations Bench received a visual upgrade to reflect that it will be used for decorations other than just the basic rustic set

Fixed an issue where respawns could be limited while doing Operations in open world, this was only supposed to be active during Missions

Removed the Biolab button in the Orbital Workshop menu. It wasn’t supposed to be there yet

Added UI on Drills and Extractors to display ore per minute

Fixed a Fish spawn in the Pillars region of Prometheus, it was set to a rate of zero making it impossible to catch

This Week: The XENON Backpack

This week's new item is the XENON Backpack, the first in a series of new backpacks we’re working on with unique benefits and buffs for different play styles.

The XENON Backpack is for the hunter and taxidermist and allows you to be able to harvest vestiges from animals without needing to use a taxidermy knife.

Alongside this, it also gives you a 33% boost to skinning speed, 6 inventory slots, a -50% wear rate for knives when skinning and a +50% chance to find additional Rare Meat while skinning.

The XENON Backpack can be purchased from the Orbital Workshop after being researched, and we’ll have more backpacks in the future that’ll cover other areas of gameplay.

Next Week: Hypatia Part II: OLYMPUS OPERATIONS

Next week’s update is a big one, as we bring you Hypatia Part II: Olympus Operations.

We’ve been talking about the testing of this project over the last few weeks, and we’ve now reached the stage where we are getting final passes done for any bugs or blockers that have slipped through.

We’re also looking to release the Open World Exotic Respawning as part of this update, and this is also in the final phase of testing as we balance the numbers.

We are in the process of closed community testing and open community testing will be opened this weekend for players on the experimental branch.

Changelog v2.1.3.117372

New Content

Unlocked the Xenon Backpack

Rebalanced Xenon Backpack bonuses and cost

Reorganized workshop tree for future backpacks

Updated hunters backpack skeletal mesh with correct skinning and increased the size and position slightly

Unlocking Hunters Backpack in the Workshop

Fixed Duplicate Xenon backpacks appearing in workshop

Fixed

Added additional translatable text entries, pending translation by translation team: Destroying items, Orbital Exchange currency, Repair bench confirmation, sleep screen text

Fixed Pillars fish spawn zone having a fish with 0 weighting, being uncatchable

Committing uncommitted file

Fixed a bug where exotics/min were always 25. Now calculates and displays correct number/min

Fix returning to character select means players have no heads when rejoin

Add some non translated UI to string tables

Replaced boss map icons

Add pak meta check result to sentry reports

Fixed hitch caused by querying out of bounds texture

Fixed hitch caused by resetting radar scans

Fix an intermittent ensure in the shelter subsystem

Fixed incorrect visibility setting that caused Bio-Lab tab button to show up in the HAB

Fixing Snow Wolf and Hyena Vestige Item Icons

Fixed issue where respawns could be limited while doing operations

Fixed the Wooly Zebra Trophy incorrectly showing the Zebra Trophy instead, you will need to pick this up and place back down to fix

Fixed the Chamios not dropping vestiges when skinned with a taxidermy knife

Adjusting Stats to mention vestiges and not trophies

Fixing Tusker Vestiages not setup correctly to drop

Fixed issue with recent bounds caching change that caused some areas of the map be read as out of bounds

Fixing Pygmy Lopp Vestige being misnamed

Future Content