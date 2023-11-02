Icarus Week One Hundred Update | The XENON Backpack is here for the hunters

Welcome to week 100, a century of Icarus weekly updates! This week brings the XENON backpack, a new hunting backpack with unique buffs and perks such as skinning speed boosts and reductions to knife wear.
We’re also one week away from Hypatia Part II, which will add Operations and Exotic Spawns in Olympus Open World games.
Notable Improvements
- Chamios & Tusker Vestiges now drop as intended, and the Wooly Zebra trophy now looks like a Wooly Zebra
- The Decorations Bench received a visual upgrade to reflect that it will be used for decorations other than just the basic rustic set
- Fixed an issue where respawns could be limited while doing Operations in open world, this was only supposed to be active during Missions
- Removed the Biolab button in the Orbital Workshop menu. It wasn’t supposed to be there yet
- Added UI on Drills and Extractors to display ore per minute
- Fixed a Fish spawn in the Pillars region of Prometheus, it was set to a rate of zero making it impossible to catch
This Week: The XENON Backpack
This week's new item is the XENON Backpack, the first in a series of new backpacks we’re working on with unique benefits and buffs for different play styles.
The XENON Backpack is for the hunter and taxidermist and allows you to be able to harvest vestiges from animals without needing to use a taxidermy knife.
Alongside this, it also gives you a 33% boost to skinning speed, 6 inventory slots, a -50% wear rate for knives when skinning and a +50% chance to find additional Rare Meat while skinning.
The XENON Backpack can be purchased from the Orbital Workshop after being researched, and we’ll have more backpacks in the future that’ll cover other areas of gameplay.
Next Week: Hypatia Part II: OLYMPUS OPERATIONS
Next week’s update is a big one, as we bring you Hypatia Part II: Olympus Operations.
We’ve been talking about the testing of this project over the last few weeks, and we’ve now reached the stage where we are getting final passes done for any bugs or blockers that have slipped through.
We’re also looking to release the Open World Exotic Respawning as part of this update, and this is also in the final phase of testing as we balance the numbers.
We are in the process of closed community testing and open community testing will be opened this weekend for players on the experimental branch.
Support our Project
author:
If you like what we’re doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing one of our DLCs for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35727/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34141/Icarus_Outposts_Bundle/
Changelog v2.1.3.117372
New Content
- Unlocked the Xenon Backpack
- Rebalanced Xenon Backpack bonuses and cost
- Reorganized workshop tree for future backpacks
- Updated hunters backpack skeletal mesh with correct skinning and increased the size and position slightly
- Unlocking Hunters Backpack in the Workshop
- Fixed Duplicate Xenon backpacks appearing in workshop
Fixed
- Added additional translatable text entries, pending translation by translation team: Destroying items, Orbital Exchange currency, Repair bench confirmation, sleep screen text
- Fixed Pillars fish spawn zone having a fish with 0 weighting, being uncatchable
- Committing uncommitted file
- Fixed a bug where exotics/min were always 25. Now calculates and displays correct number/min
- Fix returning to character select means players have no heads when rejoin
- Add some non translated UI to string tables
- Replaced boss map icons
- Add pak meta check result to sentry reports
- Fixed hitch caused by querying out of bounds texture
- Fixed hitch caused by resetting radar scans
- Fix an intermittent ensure in the shelter subsystem
- Fixed incorrect visibility setting that caused Bio-Lab tab button to show up in the HAB
- Fixing Snow Wolf and Hyena Vestige Item Icons
- Fixed issue where respawns could be limited while doing operations
- Fixed the Wooly Zebra Trophy incorrectly showing the Zebra Trophy instead, you will need to pick this up and place back down to fix
- Fixed the Chamios not dropping vestiges when skinned with a taxidermy knife
- Adjusting Stats to mention vestiges and not trophies
- Fixing Tusker Vestiages not setup correctly to drop
- Fixed issue with recent bounds caching change that caused some areas of the map be read as out of bounds
- Fixing Pygmy Lopp Vestige being misnamed
Future Content
- Meteor VFX adjustments to match audio, adding in variable meteor speed
- Adjustments and improvements to the meteor strikes. nested events to have max instances etc
- Lots more distancing tweaks and fine tunes to the meteor audio events
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Prometheus
- T1 purifiers can now be placed without being in shelter. Ground variant only fills when its raining
- More fine tunes and updates to the meteor audio
- Added BOW_Crossbow_Sandworm living weapon with rigs and animations
- Updated rotation on Cleaning Device T3
- Added DEP_Bench_Decorations
- Removing wind whoosh from meteor event. Just ended up clouding the sound. Added slightly more transient to distant kaboom. Small spacial adjustments and reduced side chain volume reduction for more control using the snapshot volumes
- Added text for Brutalist furniture set
- Added text for Hubble Boss items
- Adding impact flashpoint post process to Meteor VFX. Various polish tweaks. Removed variable speed
- Adding T3 cleaning device event and BP imp
- Adding in working Arctic Bat character and soem additional setup for both bat types in D_AISetup
- Submitting Spider Nest and textures
- Adjustments and improvements to the cleaning device
- Small adjustments to the arctic bat audio aggro spawn rates
- Added fillable type dynamic data to the purifiers itemtemplate
- Removing BP_Meteor Debug
- Adding scorpion fishing rod cast and reel audio events and data table entries
- Landscape Sculpting Pass, Cliff Pass and Inital Ground Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Prometheus
- Fixed a bug where the scorpion rod wouldn't launch the lure.
- Changed the mesh from static mesh to skeletal mesh to prevent invalid casts
- Adding audio loop for meteor rumble pre bang
- Added ITM_Sandworm_Tendon
- Added ITM_IceMammoth_Frozen_Wool
- Added ITM_Shield_BlackWolf
- Replace and updating sounds used for T3 cleaning device. Various event improvements and updates for smoother playback
- Improvements to the scorpion fishing rod audio
- Added ITM_IcveMammoth_Armor_Fragment
- Adjustments to shield impact. Setting up mammoth shield hit
- Adding Frozen Wool, Sandworm Tendon & Ice Mammoth Armor Fragment Icons & Meshs
- Adding Black Wolf Shield Item Setup / Blueprint and Stats
- Added scorpion crossbow art assets and skeletal mesh
- Beginning to separate out meteor events for initial impact, build up rumble and main impact
- Adding meteor shockwave material - not currently used
- Adding mammoth shield audiuo and event and data table entry
- Fixed bug where Arctic Bat Nests weren't spawning correctly using the EQS.
- Fixed bug where Autonomous spawners sometimes didn't initialise correctly.
- Bat Nests are no longer recorded
- Stopped logging error codes 28 and 62 to Sentry
- Adding in new Decoration Bench Mesh, Icon and Destructible Setup
- Submitting Slug (reskin) and its texture variations
- Extending the audible range of the bat nest death audio
- Tidy up for meteor FX
- Landscape Sculpting Pass, Cliff Pass and Ground Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Building out New Cave Network, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Adding death sound for when bat nest is destroyed. Adding to BP. Small reduction to spacialiser settings for attack
- Ensure that meteors spawn deposits with the world rotation of the parent spawners, rather than just using position
- Adding metal variation of spear throw whoosh. Updates to both whoosh events to unify sounds and adding metal variation to all metal based spears in data table
- Submitting Ice Mammoth and textures
- Ground Cliff and Decal Pass on Red Quad, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Building out New Cave Network, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Setting up Scorpion Crossbow Mesh / Item / Icon / Stats / Talent, featured locked to Hubble
- Adding meteor close up ear ring audio. Also adjustments to main event to distancing explosions
- Updated LODs on the scoprion venom sac static mesh
- Added art assets for black wolf fur item
- Added art assets for scoprion venom sac item
- Ciffs in the ground pass and Decal pass, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Building out New Cave Network, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Further work on VFX shockwave materials
- Beginnings of function library helpers for field guide
- Fixing ring nest event being too long causing the sound to play for much longer than needed
- Fixes for meteor VFX to account for initial delay
- Adding correct audio for deploying items made on the decorations bench. separating metal 'items' from standard wooden items
- Adding Meshes for Black Wolf Fur & Venom Sac
- Gate exotic respawn to open world only (not standalone missions), wire UI for event
Changed files in this update