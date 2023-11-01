 Skip to content

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 1 November 2023

BET 0.5 Delays

· Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! I wanted to come on here and apologize for the delay. A ton has changed with this update and there has been a mountain of bugs and over oddities today. We want this update to receive the level of polish it deserves, so we have decided to release it to the Beta branch first, tweak gameplay, and fix unforeseen bugs.
I know many of you were excited for a Halloween update and I apologize. That being said, an update should be going live to the Beta branch in the next hour and I will post another announcement once it's live. Expect lots of bugs. Sorry again and I hope you all understand.

Edit: We have pushed back the official release time for this update to November 1, 2023 9:00 PM EST. This gives up time to give this update the last coat of polish it needs. Very sorry again. And also, happy Halloween

