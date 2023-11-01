"CHALLENGE DUNGEON" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

In this free content update we introduce our first "Brutal mode" dungeon. Beware, this dungeon is extremely challenging but with great struggle comes great rewards. The limit to all core stats in the game has finally been increased so players can go beyond and battle these new challenges. Ascension has been buffed, now rewards triple stats. We also bring great news regarding "Divine Ring of Karion" also known as "the one and only ring to rule them all" can now become very powerful again with enchanting. It is probably the best ring in the game. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0075.4695):

NEW CONTENT

New dungeon "Abyss gate" 120+ (Brutal mode)

(_Requirements to unlock this new dungeon and get attuned is to complete heroic mode Abyss gate, attunement to Brutal mode is shared between all character_s)

Added new S-grade armor set "Ember"

Added new S-grade weapons (legendary status)

Rework of Divine Ring of Karion (special ring)

Rework of core stats limits for all characters

Rework of ascension to increase total stats gained

Added new hidden secret

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Added 3 new Steam Achievements

Defeat the Juggernaut (Brutal)

Defeat Eye of Moortus (Brutal)

Defeat Demonlord Aranox (Brutal)

Milestone reward, 1000x S-grade soulshots

Milestone reward, 1x Mythic ring

STATS

Tweaks to Fortitude cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999

Tweaks to Strength cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999

Tweaks to Dexterity cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999

Tweaks to Intellect cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999

Tweaks to Armor cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999

Tweaks to Resistance cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999

Tweaks to Dodge cap max limit decreased from 70% to 60%

Tweaks to increase total stats gained per ascension to +9 from +3

EQUIPMENT

Added 10 new S-grade weapons

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER BOOK"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER STAFF"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER GREATMACE"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER MACE / SHIELD"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER CLAWS"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER BLADES"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER DAGGER"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER BOW"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER DARK ORB"

ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER SPEAR"

Added new enchanting bonus limits based on grades for armor

Added new enchanting bonus limits based on grades for helmets

Reworked enchant bonuses for D-grade armor, cap limit 100

Reworked enchant bonuses for C-grade armor, cap limit 200

Reworked enchant bonuses for B-grade armor, cap limit 300

Reworked enchant bonuses for A-grade armor, cap limit 400

Reworked enchant bonuses for S-grade armor, cap limit 500

Reworked enchant bonuses for D-grade helmets, cap limit 100

Reworked enchant bonuses for C-grade helmets, cap limit 200

Reworked enchant bonuses for B-grade helmets, cap limit 300

Reworked enchant bonuses for A-grade helmets, cap limit 400

Reworked enchant bonuses for S-grade helmets, cap limit 500

Added 5 new S-grade Armor "Ember 2 piece sets"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER ARMOR"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER TUNIC"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER ROBE"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER HELMET"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER SHROUD"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER HAT"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER ARMOR"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER TUNIC"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER ROBE"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER HELMET"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER SHROUD"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER HAT"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER ARMOR"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER TUNIC"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER ROBE"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER HELMET"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER SHROUD"

ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER HAT"

Divine Ring of Karion, enchant bonus cap increased to +200

Complete rework of all dodge rings, tweaks to improve balance

Complete rework of all fortitude rings, tweaks to improve balance

Tweaks to "DRAGON" grade rings drop rate

Tweaks to slighty increase drop chance for items in all chests

TOWER

Added "Brutal mode" to dungeon entrance in the laboratory at floor 33

Rare spawn events now always has a 100% chance to spawn when above 10

Tweaks to difficulty for dungeon boss "The Juggernaut" on normal and heroic

Tweaks to difficulty for dungeon boss "Demonlord Aranox" on normal and heroic

Travel load time between floor to floor or open door is now faster

MISC

Improvements to all item databases for faster inventory load

Added foundation for the attunement process to open "Gardens of Riana"

Added foundation and core systems for the "Gardens of Riana" Dungeon

Added preparation work for Madraxxas chambers at floor 69

Added some additional preparation work for "Dungeon Attunements"

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some additional preparation work for "Hunter / Beastmaster"

Added some additional preparation work for "Necromancer / Lich"

Added some additional preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"

Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss Pits"

Added some additional preparation work for "Desert Southlands"

Numerous stability fixes

Interface refinements

Updated several tooltips

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!