"CHALLENGE DUNGEON" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

In this free content update we introduce our first "Brutal mode" dungeon. Beware, this dungeon is extremely challenging but with great struggle comes great rewards. The limit to all core stats in the game has finally been increased so players can go beyond and battle these new challenges. Ascension has been buffed, now rewards triple stats. We also bring great news regarding "Divine Ring of Karion" also known as "the one and only ring to rule them all" can now become very powerful again with enchanting. It is probably the best ring in the game. Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes (1.0075.4695):
NEW CONTENT
- New dungeon "Abyss gate" 120+ (Brutal mode)
(_Requirements to unlock this new dungeon and get attuned is to complete heroic mode Abyss gate, attunement to Brutal mode is shared between all character_s)
- Added new S-grade armor set "Ember"
- Added new S-grade weapons (legendary status)
- Rework of Divine Ring of Karion (special ring)
- Rework of core stats limits for all characters
- Rework of ascension to increase total stats gained
- Added new hidden secret
NEW ACHIEVEMENTS
- Added 3 new Steam Achievements
- Defeat the Juggernaut (Brutal)
- Defeat Eye of Moortus (Brutal)
- Defeat Demonlord Aranox (Brutal)
- Milestone reward, 1000x S-grade soulshots
- Milestone reward, 1x Mythic ring
STATS
- Tweaks to Fortitude cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999
- Tweaks to Strength cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999
- Tweaks to Dexterity cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999
- Tweaks to Intellect cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999
- Tweaks to Armor cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999
- Tweaks to Resistance cap max limit, increased to 9999 from 999
- Tweaks to Dodge cap max limit decreased from 70% to 60%
- Tweaks to increase total stats gained per ascension to +9 from +3
EQUIPMENT
- Added 10 new S-grade weapons
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER BOOK"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER STAFF"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER GREATMACE"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER MACE / SHIELD"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER CLAWS"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER BLADES"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER DAGGER"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER BOW"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER DARK ORB"
- ADDED new item "S-grade", "EMBER SPEAR"
- Added new enchanting bonus limits based on grades for armor
- Added new enchanting bonus limits based on grades for helmets
- Reworked enchant bonuses for D-grade armor, cap limit 100
- Reworked enchant bonuses for C-grade armor, cap limit 200
- Reworked enchant bonuses for B-grade armor, cap limit 300
- Reworked enchant bonuses for A-grade armor, cap limit 400
- Reworked enchant bonuses for S-grade armor, cap limit 500
- Reworked enchant bonuses for D-grade helmets, cap limit 100
- Reworked enchant bonuses for C-grade helmets, cap limit 200
- Reworked enchant bonuses for B-grade helmets, cap limit 300
- Reworked enchant bonuses for A-grade helmets, cap limit 400
- Reworked enchant bonuses for S-grade helmets, cap limit 500
- Added 5 new S-grade Armor "Ember 2 piece sets"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER ARMOR"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER TUNIC"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER ROBE"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER HELMET"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER SHROUD"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "MIGHTY EMBER HAT"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER ARMOR"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER TUNIC"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER ROBE"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER HELMET"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER SHROUD"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "RAPID EMBER HAT"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER ARMOR"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER TUNIC"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER ROBE"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER HELMET"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER SHROUD"
- ADDED new item "S-grade, "ANCIENT EMBER HAT"
- Divine Ring of Karion, enchant bonus cap increased to +200
- Complete rework of all dodge rings, tweaks to improve balance
- Complete rework of all fortitude rings, tweaks to improve balance
- Tweaks to "DRAGON" grade rings drop rate
- Tweaks to slighty increase drop chance for items in all chests
TOWER
- Added "Brutal mode" to dungeon entrance in the laboratory at floor 33
- Rare spawn events now always has a 100% chance to spawn when above 10
- Tweaks to difficulty for dungeon boss "The Juggernaut" on normal and heroic
- Tweaks to difficulty for dungeon boss "Demonlord Aranox" on normal and heroic
- Travel load time between floor to floor or open door is now faster
MISC
- Improvements to all item databases for faster inventory load
- Added foundation for the attunement process to open "Gardens of Riana"
- Added foundation and core systems for the "Gardens of Riana" Dungeon
- Added preparation work for Madraxxas chambers at floor 69
- Added some additional preparation work for "Dungeon Attunements"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Hunter / Beastmaster"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Necromancer / Lich"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss Pits"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Desert Southlands"
- Numerous stability fixes
- Interface refinements
- Updated several tooltips
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update