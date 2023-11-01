Patch Notes - November 1st - New knight's armor and faction customization

Hello Everyone!

This time a big update again! All feudal armor has been revamped with new models, dynamic voice system with 2 Dutch and 1 English voice and an extended faction editor with steamworkshop support.

Faction customization

This update adds the ability to create new factions and replace every faction in the game. You change the face and armor of your lord and even choose what units a faction can hire or what buildings they can build.

This also adds the ability to import your own image assets for heraldry. This allows you to truly create the faction you want.

I made a guide on how to implement your own heraldry here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3066380941

Dynamic voice system

Earlier everyone just screamed fire in an american accent and was done with it. Now you have Dutch voice acting for all lords implementing 2 dutch voices you can also use for your custom faction. There is also an english voice that is not used by default. Officers will also use the voices of their faction and change their language appropriately. This allows for factions to have different languages during a battle!

New Armor

All feudal armor models have been update to the correct items for the era. This means that there is a range of new helmets and chainmail armor used by units including painted helmets.

I hope you enjoy the new update. If you have feedback or questions let me know in the discussion, I'll be happy to respond.

Thank you!

Full Changelog