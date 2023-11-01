Update notes for 1st November 2023

Hi everyone,

It's been six months since OscarWildeCard released and we're proud to publish the biggest patch since launch! Balance changes, a new challenge in conquest mode, bugfixes, quality of life improvements, and even a new card.

Big balance changes:

Cards will now reset when shuffled back into the deck (we were finding the longer matches went on, the harder it was to close the deal as the cards would be too degraded)

The points required for victory now increase as the story progresses (we found that as more powerful cards became available the 12 point victory level became vulnerable to large random swings)

We have some ideas on other changes we'd like to make in the future (rule changes and replayability options) so we monitoring the situation and if they feel good we will add them!

Regards,

Luke

Additions

add option to menu to change resolution

add more banter between guests

add wildecard effect to Doctor Oscar I (two negative cards become 1pt)

add new challenge in conquest mode called "A Perfect 10" (player with highest score after 10 turns wins)

add new card, Turing, with new powers to discard hand and deal cards

make Turing a prize for completing the conquest challenges

add fanfare when starting battle

add SFX in menus

add SFX when selecting guests

add full character art to battle select screens

Changes

reset cards when they are reshuffled into the deck

make game apply settings such as fullscreen when launched

move audio and video options into own sub menu

buff Angel Oscar III (-1pt on self instead of -2pts)

improve apartment block background scenery

add some more art to title screen

discourage AI from playing Oscarnaut II if affected guests are being seduced

discourage AI from playing Pharaoh Oscar II if there are no player cards attracted to each other

discourage AI from player Pharaoh Oscar III if there are not enough opportunities on table

reduce volume of some SFX

reword some dialogue to punch it up

move cards closer together in deck builder

make deck builder popup larger

make deck builder six columns up from five

provide information to player on battle select screen if AI gets bonus point

increase points required for victory as story mode progresses and more powerful cards become available

increase attic bonus points from 3 to 4

Fixes