Update notes for 1st November 2023

Hi everyone,
It's been six months since OscarWildeCard released and we're proud to publish the biggest patch since launch! Balance changes, a new challenge in conquest mode, bugfixes, quality of life improvements, and even a new card.
Big balance changes:
- Cards will now reset when shuffled back into the deck (we were finding the longer matches went on, the harder it was to close the deal as the cards would be too degraded)
- The points required for victory now increase as the story progresses (we found that as more powerful cards became available the 12 point victory level became vulnerable to large random swings)
We have some ideas on other changes we'd like to make in the future (rule changes and replayability options) so we monitoring the situation and if they feel good we will add them!
Regards,
Luke
Additions
- add option to menu to change resolution
- add more banter between guests
- add wildecard effect to Doctor Oscar I (two negative cards become 1pt)
- add new challenge in conquest mode called "A Perfect 10" (player with highest score after 10 turns wins)
- add new card, Turing, with new powers to discard hand and deal cards
- make Turing a prize for completing the conquest challenges
- add fanfare when starting battle
- add SFX in menus
- add SFX when selecting guests
- add full character art to battle select screens
Changes
- reset cards when they are reshuffled into the deck
- make game apply settings such as fullscreen when launched
- move audio and video options into own sub menu
- buff Angel Oscar III (-1pt on self instead of -2pts)
- improve apartment block background scenery
- add some more art to title screen
- discourage AI from playing Oscarnaut II if affected guests are being seduced
- discourage AI from playing Pharaoh Oscar II if there are no player cards attracted to each other
- discourage AI from player Pharaoh Oscar III if there are not enough opportunities on table
- reduce volume of some SFX
- reword some dialogue to punch it up
- move cards closer together in deck builder
- make deck builder popup larger
- make deck builder six columns up from five
- provide information to player on battle select screen if AI gets bonus point
- increase points required for victory as story mode progresses and more powerful cards become available
- increase attic bonus points from 3 to 4
Fixes
- fix Doctor Oscar II wildecard effect (invert all negative point guests)
- make gatekeeper conquest challenge load correctly
- make Enby Oscar I rotate friendly cards instead of just player guests
- save game settings such as fullscreen
- enable gamepad navigation in battle select screens after returning from menu
- resolve scaling issues in some art
