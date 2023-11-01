- Optimize the remuneration earned from work and increase income;
- Add a fish guidebook;
- Classify the items in the backpack;
- Fully optimize the mining cave gameplay, with specific modifications as follows:
【1】 The function of exchanging shovels and picks;
【2】 A better shovel can dig up more land at once;
【3】 Better pickaxes with higher attack power and superior durability;
【4】 All pickaxes consume 1 point of durability per attack;
【5】 Enhance the value of the treasure, ranging from 3000 to 20000;
【6】 Add artifacts, Rainbow Spade!
【7】 The optimized treasure guidebook remains applicable even after the treasure is sold.
【8】 Optimize the function of the Nadia detector, the closer it is to the treasure, the louder the beep.
- Due to the overall renovation of the mining cave gameplay and the preparation of the infrastructure for future new features, this update will reset the mining cave, but the number of layers that have already entered will still be retained. Players can teleport through the stone in the upper left corner.
- For resetting the mining cave, based on the number of layers dug by the player, when you enter the mining cave again, we will make the following compensation:
【1】 The existing minerals and treasures in the backpack are not affected and can be sold normally.
【2】 The ore and treasure excavated again can still be resold at new prices.
【3】 Based on the number of layers you have dug, we will provide double game currency compensation for your consumption.
【4】 And give an additional golden shovel as a gift to experience the convenience of new props.
7.Improving physical fitness, intelligence, and desire can increase a character's movement speed, liking bonus, and maximum physical strength.
- We would like to express our gratitude once again for the player's understanding and support, which is the source of our continued motivation.
Workplace Fantasy update for 1 November 2023
Update:Ver1.0.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
