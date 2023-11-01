Nights of Dragonfall Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where rollers could sometimes float above the ground when moving
- Fixed Blood effigy counting as a tower for mastery challenges
- Fixed an issue with pawn-based towers targeting and target switching (also fixes the issue of them changing targets when stepped on)
- Fixed Tornado Highlands not dropping the correct amount of Talismans
- Fixed an issue where wing flairs weren’t correctly oriented on the hunter
- Fixed Normal Chip Description
- Fixed an issue with new players not getting their default vault slot (currently affected people with the incursion quest need to ask customer service for their missing vault slot)
- Finished fixing ancient power not applying correctly and stacking when it shouldn’t
- Fixed the blessing of winter belt flair texture issue
- Fixed Survival giving extra medals and defender pass xp for each player
- Fixed world tree and abyss lord healing being reduced by 10x
- Fixed cluster nades having engineer listed twice
- Fixed an issue Xbox / PlayStation sometimes crashing going back to the main menu from the town
Changed files in this update