Add another open method switch in the settings, which can be used when encountering programs that cannot be opened.
Also, add a shortcut entry in the right-click menu.
Example: When using this method to open cmd, the root directory is the system directory where cmd is located, not the program directory.
QuickMatrix update for 1 November 2023
V5.8.0 Another way to open
Add another open method switch in the settings, which can be used when encountering programs that cannot be opened.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update