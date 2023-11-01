 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 1 November 2023

V5.8.0 Another way to open

Share · View all patches · Build 12588471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add another open method switch in the settings, which can be used when encountering programs that cannot be opened.
Also, add a shortcut entry in the right-click menu.
Example: When using this method to open cmd, the root directory is the system directory where cmd is located, not the program directory.

