Hotfix 1.08.02 Is Now Live!



OF QUEENS AND KINGS HOTFIX 2

General

Sound Eclipse Polish

Overall environment polish to sound eclipse. Added detail and new elements to multiple areas. You can expect to see new assets around the map and new sightlines in the vault purple rooms.

Additional Player Spawn Work

This update continues the work we’ve been doing since the live update to better curate spawns with the new system to prevent very early game fights. We’ll keep monitoring so please report any spawns you feel should not happen for review.

Memory Optimization

We’ve included multiple optimizations to memory usage around the game in this hotfix which might result in improved performance on different configurations.

Recoil Mitigation

Right after the launch of Catalog 3, we released a quick update to reduce the amount of recoil on full automatic weapons to make them more manageable, especially on controllers. With this update, we are once again making changes to make both Red and Xiu’s base weapons feel more comfortable from a recoil standpoint based on controller player’s feedback.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue that prevented reviving an ally at revive stations if your other ally was eliminated completely.

Fixed footstep sound issues on multiple NPC and Spies.

Fixed an issue that could lead to the revive station UI indicator staying stuck.

Fixed an issue that showed the “Revive Spy” UI element even after the full team is eliminated.

Agent

Octo

The “on the house” zone is now seen by Octo’s allies.

Fixed “on the house” making hacked intel appeared not hacked until the expertise is finished.

Fixed an issue that led to having no hit markers when hitting with Nautilo’s AOE.

Fixed an issue that led to staying stuck in ADS when canceling a charge shot with Nautilo.

Fixed audio issues with Nautilo that could lead to incorrect sound playing after revving up.

Sasori

Fixed an issue where getting neutralized while using Noxious fumes could lead to a stuck state

Sword attacks with coated weaponry now apply trace when using poison sense as a passive.

Fixed an issue where stacking traces with a drone could lead to damage increasing every time with Yuki and Hikari.

Yu-Mi

Fixed an issue that allowed Yu-Mi to chain charged shots quickly without charging again.

Levels

Tutorial

Fixed bathroom sinks with the wrong material.

Sound Eclipse

Fixed to multiple exploits that allowed players to leave the map

Fixed to an issue that allowed players to contest the main hall extraction point from underneath.

Private Lobbies