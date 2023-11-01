Minor Patch 1.0.2

Thank you for playing Phantom Rose. The following patch addresses several bugs and improvements.
- Fixed bug where moving back to home during stage loading will stop your progress
- Fixed bug where some cutscenes will not progress
- Fixed bug where changing stage music during cutscene or battle will stop all music
- Fixed bug where quitting Arcade may cause UI glitch
- Fixed several text & translation issues
- Small UI improvements
