Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire update for 1 November 2023

Minor Patch 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Phantom Rose. The following patch addresses several bugs and improvements.

  • Fixed bug where moving back to home during stage loading will stop your progress
  • Fixed bug where some cutscenes will not progress
  • Fixed bug where changing stage music during cutscene or battle will stop all music
  • Fixed bug where quitting Arcade may cause UI glitch
  • Fixed several text & translation issues
  • Small UI improvements

