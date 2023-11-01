Patch 1.0.2 is now Live!

First of all, thank you all so much for the warm reception of Twofold. We hope those of you who have yet to finish the story will enjoy what's waiting for you, and those of you who have will keep them in your hearts... leave us a review! It really helps us out. Below are today's patch notes, and underneath that are the notes for the hotfixes released on Day 1.

Patch Notes

Save/load pages have been adjusted. A proper input caret is used and a character limit applied when renaming pages. Also, scene names that would extend past the border of the save slot will be cut off with "…" at the end.

Persistent font choice is used in more places throughout the game now, such as the History screen. First time startup also will preview the font in the flavor text of the menu choice

Gallery expanded with bonus and additional content, such as act cards!

Credits playback has been fixed. Movies will play only once now rather than looping 1 and a half times!

Post-Twofold bonus content now contains a splash screen

Text message scenes that begin with text messages already loaded up will show a tip that remind you to scroll up and down through them

Various voice mastering issues have been resolved, such as lines cutting out too early and volume adjustments.

Various music and sound effects have been replaced with their correctly looping/correctly panning versions. No more left-ear exclusive bacon sizzle.

Tiny improvements and tweaks such as ambience fading in or out of scenes, small typo fixes and grammar corrections, etc.

Hopefully achievements should only give a notification once they are unlocked! This was causing some confusion with achievements that had progress toggle a popup in Steam, such as Overprepared.

Previous fixes

These changes were already live before 1.0.2.