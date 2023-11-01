HoneyCaster V2.0: The Overhaul Update

Clifford here! Introducing the biggest update of HoneyCaster! 2.0!!

~Public Lobbies~

Lobbies are now all public, but don't worry! You can set a password to keep only those you choose in, and with lobby settings, customize your artistic experience further!

Included with public lobbies comes player permissions, allows you to keep newly joined users in check

more options coming soon



~Canvas Syncing~

The biggest anticipated feature is here! The host can now sync their canvas to a user! This will later branch out to automatically sync, but for now the host designates who to sync to within the player list.

~Restricted Areas~

Need a space restricted from drawing? Wait no more! Restricted areas allows you to mark areas off-limits to creativity D:



~New Menu Overhaul!~

Every menu has been Reborn! :)

You now have the option to customize the layout of your menus, moving them around, scaling them, just make sure to save your perfect layout!

Taking the time to list all the updates would take so much time... not to mention I may have forgotten to actually document the changes as they came... whoops

You can find more information on the website at https://honeycaster.weebly.com

And in HoneyCaster in the version button in settings!

Thank you all, I reiterate! I hope I can eventually make this the bestest for you all!

The massive drawing optimization has set in stone the possibilities of brush types, I can't wait!

If you find any bugs, please reach out to me on the website! Thank you!