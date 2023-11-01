 Skip to content

Youtuber Survivors update for 1 November 2023

Update Note for November 1st.

Build 12588382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some minor bugs are fixed.
-Steam Achievement is added.
-Steam Cloud Save enabled. Let me know if your past local save file have a issue with it.

