-Some minor bugs are fixed.
-Steam Achievement is added.
-Steam Cloud Save enabled. Let me know if your past local save file have a issue with it.
Youtuber Survivors update for 1 November 2023
Update Note for November 1st.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Some minor bugs are fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2098563 Depot 2098563
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2098564 Depot 2098564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update