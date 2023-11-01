- Added 2 new Avatar tree skills for Avatar of the Night
- Fixed a bug where Avatar of the Night's projectiles weren't inheriting your stats properly (this is a buff)
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 1 November 2023
Spooky Bat Update
