Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Spooky Bat Update

Build 12588257

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new Avatar tree skills for Avatar of the Night
  • Fixed a bug where Avatar of the Night's projectiles weren't inheriting your stats properly (this is a buff)

