It is time for the November 2023 Stable Update!

It has been another exciting month. This month's release contains fixes for various gameplay inconsistencies with Terraria. Dye visuals, boss item drops, bomb damage, tool speed, and echo coating have all received fixes to match Terraria behavior. We are extremely grateful to the users that reported these issues to us. The mod configuration menu has been reworked to be less confusing for mods with multiple configuration pages.

As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.

Important News for Mod Makers

We have exciting news for modders working in a team. Modders added as a "Contributor" to a mod on the Steam workshop will soon be able to publish updates for the mod to the workshop directly. Mod owners should take some time this month to ensure that everyone listed as a "Contributor" on the Steam workshop for your mod is trustworthy enough for this responsibility. Please remove any contributors that do not meet this standard.

The feature for contributor publishing will be active November 21st starting with our preview releases to provide time to act. Please spread the word to other mod teams you know that might not have seen this announcement.

We look forward to this feature enabling mods to more reliably update to fix bugs that arise.

New Changes' Highlights

The following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

Rijam - Fix many boss bag and crate item drops

JavidPack - Fix even more boss and crate item drops. Fix some droprate calculations.

Mirsario - Fix several dyes that were previously broken. Fix cos method for hlsl/shader code.

Chicken-Bones - Fix favorited status of items transferring to hand when stack is split.

JavidPack - Fix issue with mana regeneration.

Quality of Life and Other Fixes

turtletowerz - Improve and fix the Dedicated Server scripts and instructions

Destructor_Ben - Config menu has been reworked to be less confusing

stormytuna - Fix mana cost item tooltip to show adjusted values

JavidPack - In-game config change messages can now be localized properly.

Chicken-Bones - Fix SDL driver fallbacks on Linux. Should help some Linux launch issues.

Mirsario - Added Tantamount's patron set

API Fixes and Changes

Destructor_Ben - ModConfig.AcceptClientChanges now has a NetworkText parameter

JavidPack - Fix a .hjson file issue for mods with underscores in their name.

Edoan - BuffDefinition added for use in ModConfig.

JavidPack - Mod.GetLocalization method added for modder convenience.

Rijam - Added TileID.Sets.CanPlaceNextToNonSolidTile to allow Living Fire-style modded tiles, tiles that place next to non-solid tiles.

Destructor_Ben - Fix an issue causing temp files to appear in Visual Studio and trigger unnecessary rebuilds.

JavidPack - Documentation

Destructor_Ben, Chicken-Bones - Add parameterless constructor to NPCBestiaryDrawModifiers

Chicken-Bones - Fix melee speed affecting tool use speed

Lion8cake - Fix remix hardmode passes missing from ModifyHardmodeTasks

Destructor_Ben - Added Item.ChangePlayerDirectionOnShoot for items to not change player direction on shoot.

ExampleMod

Kogsey - Ported ExampleCritter

JavidPack - Fix Example torch and other flames not getting hidden with echo coating

Localization

RazzSG - Russian