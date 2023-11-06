Stranger Things Returns To Dead by Daylight!

We’re thrilled to announce that Stranger Things has returned to The Fog, bringing back The Demogorgon, Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and The Underground Complex Map.

As you may know, the Stranger Things Chapter left Dead by Daylight in November of 2021, after its original release in 2019. Now, on Stranger Things Day of all days, this beloved Chapter will once again be made available to all players.

We understand you might have some questions – hopefully, this should clear everything up.

Which characters are coming back?

The Demogorgon, Steve Harrington, and Nancy Wheeler. The Jonathan Byers Legendary Outfit will also be returning.

What about The Underground Complex?

The Underground Complex Map will be available for all players.

Are the Stranger Things Outfits back too?

Yes indeed. All Stranger Things Outfits are once again available in-store.

What about the Perks?

Each Stranger Things character was released with 3 unique Perks, which became General Perks following the Chapter’s removal. As of now, they will regain their previous names. In a later patch, they will revert to being exclusive character Perks.

If you levelled up a character while these Perks were general Perks, what you have unlocked will remain unlocked. However, you will not be able to unlock further Perk Tiers until you have purchased the Character Perk from the Shrine of Secrets or levelled up the Stranger Things characters to Prestige 1, 2, and 3.

Are Stranger Things-related Achievements/Trophies coming back?

Not at this moment.

We hope this answers some of your questions about the return of Stranger Things, and if you’re looking for more information, don’t hesitate to reach out on the forums or our social media pages.

See you in the Upside Down,

The Dead by Daylight Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1135280/Dead_by_Daylight__Stranger_Things_Chapter/