The main game update in November and the follow-up update plan!

Production Team Brief Notice

The official chapter fee of the game will be changed to play for free until the game is finish, and there will be no charge if you've added SoundLock to the library during this period.

The frequency of new content updates for SoundLock will be based on a major update once a month, and will continue until the game is developed, and all players can update and play for free (Note: after each major update, the player's save will be all remade, and the previous version of the save will be invalidated, pay attention to the game content) The details of each update will be written in the Steam announcement

The planned DLC Ster's Diary will be merged with the base game, and it will be available for play in the future as part of the game

In the future, a collection of concept art and illustrations of Soundlock will be compiled and uploaded to Steam in the form of free DLC, and will continue to be updated

What's new