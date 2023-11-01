Hello everyone,
As promised Achievements are here, I just enabled some, since it's my first time doing achievements I am not sure if everything will work properly, I will keep tweaking them along the next days, and add some more Achievements.
Patch Notes
- Achievements are on.
- Added controller support in game, still working on getting the menus right.
- Changed the behavior of the Flamethrower, not the damage works like a cone, instead of a line.
- Fixed a bug where the Damage Text would go Black before disappearing.
Also the controller should work properly in game, but still don't work on the menus, I am still working on that, little I knew it would take more work than everything else. SO please be patient if you want to use a controller.
Thanks everyone for the support and the feedback.
As always,
