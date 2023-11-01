Hello everyone,

As promised Achievements are here, I just enabled some, since it's my first time doing achievements I am not sure if everything will work properly, I will keep tweaking them along the next days, and add some more Achievements.

Patch Notes

Achievements are on.

Added controller support in game, still working on getting the menus right.

Changed the behavior of the Flamethrower, not the damage works like a cone, instead of a line.

Fixed a bug where the Damage Text would go Black before disappearing.

Changed the Flamethrower damage area from a Line pattern to a Cone pattern.

Also the controller should work properly in game, but still don't work on the menus, I am still working on that, little I knew it would take more work than everything else. SO please be patient if you want to use a controller.

Thanks everyone for the support and the feedback.

As always,