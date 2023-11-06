ver.1.0.4 patch note

Fixed some minor issues.

Bug fix:

Fixed a problem in which reward items were not available in Tisse missions.

Fixed a problem in which the reward items are sent to the shelf of the herb store when loading the saved data before the fix.

Fixed an issue where Homestone could be used during event battles.

Fixed an issue where Warp Crystals and items would overlap after defeating a dungeon boss, causing them to become unavailable.

Thanks for the bug reports on Steam and Discord!

