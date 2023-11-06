 Skip to content

Slow living with Princess update for 6 November 2023

ver.1.0.4 patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 12587895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some minor issues.

Bug fix:

  • Fixed a problem in which reward items were not available in Tisse missions.
  • Fixed a problem in which the reward items are sent to the shelf of the herb store when loading the saved data before the fix.
  • Fixed an issue where Homestone could be used during event battles.
  • Fixed an issue where Warp Crystals and items would overlap after defeating a dungeon boss, causing them to become unavailable.

Thanks for the bug reports on Steam and Discord!
Have a happy slow life!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!
We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!

