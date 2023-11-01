 Skip to content

Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 1 November 2023

Small Update #6

Share · View all patches · Build 12587857

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the player to be locked in a "Dead" state but not restart from a checkpoint.
  • Added a failsafe in case the witch doesn't turn up, to ensure players won't get stuck in the theatre.

