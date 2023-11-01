Cerkles - Arcadian Bliss is out now!

To the Crown Mages,
The latest update for Astatos is here! This patch includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some new bug fixes and optimisations.
Chapter II is now roughly 25% finalised, with the next quarter of the script currently in revision and implementation! We hope to be able to share more soon.
For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.3, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike.
New Content
- A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.
- Cerkles - Arcadian Bliss
Game Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused some Story Trials in the Chapter ‘Ab Initio’ to soft-lock if the player was playing on ‘Easy’ or ‘Story’ difficulty.
- Significantly improved the performance of the splash/login screen animation on weaker devices.
Game Changes
- Added a setting to let the user disable non-essential video playback.
Known Issues
- [Linux Only] Due to video format changes, the splash/login screen animation crashes when the Windows version of Astatos is run on Linux using Proton. This animation is automatically disabled on Steam Deck to avoid this issue. In the future we plan to work out a way to disable this animation on other Linux devices as well.
Changed files in this update