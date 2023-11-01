Cerkles - Arcadian Bliss is out now!

To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This patch includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some new bug fixes and optimisations.



Chapter II is now roughly 25% finalised, with the next quarter of the script currently in revision and implementation! We hope to be able to share more soon.

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.3, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike.

New Content

A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.

Cerkles - Arcadian Bliss

Game Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some Story Trials in the Chapter ‘Ab Initio’ to soft-lock if the player was playing on ‘Easy’ or ‘Story’ difficulty.

Significantly improved the performance of the splash/login screen animation on weaker devices.

Game Changes

Added a setting to let the user disable non-essential video playback.

Known Issues