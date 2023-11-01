Version 0.6.0.

Hello ghost hunter,

With this changelog we are releasing the next small update for the alpha testers in the alpha_closed branch with the following changes:

Added

The ghost can now lock the doors while hunting to block your escape routes.

Since new levels will be added soon, we have developed a new algorithm.

Changes

The pumpkins have been visually changed.

Corrections have been made to the windows.

Bugfix

The safe door can be locked.

Your MS Games and Software