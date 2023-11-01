 Skip to content

The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters update for 1 November 2023

Version 0.6.0.

Version 0.6.0.

Build 12587721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello ghost hunter,
With this changelog we are releasing the next small update for the alpha testers in the alpha_closed branch with the following changes:

Added

  • The ghost can now lock the doors while hunting to block your escape routes.
  • Since new levels will be added soon, we have developed a new algorithm.

Changes

  • The pumpkins have been visually changed.
  • Corrections have been made to the windows.

Bugfix

  • The safe door can be locked.

Your MS Games and Software

