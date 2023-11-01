Version 0.6.0.

Hello ghost hunter,
With this changelog we are releasing the next small update for the alpha testers in the alpha_closed branch with the following changes:
Added
- The ghost can now lock the doors while hunting to block your escape routes.
- Since new levels will be added soon, we have developed a new algorithm.
Changes
- The pumpkins have been visually changed.
- Corrections have been made to the windows.
Bugfix
- The safe door can be locked.
Your MS Games and Software
