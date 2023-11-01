Tested at Quest3
Improvement of mosaic processing
Improvement of stroke type electric masturbator operation
Hypnotizing Beautiful Sisters Who Piss Me Off update for 1 November 2023
Ver1.81
Patchnotes via Steam Community
