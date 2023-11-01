Upcoming Patch - Developer Update

Greetings Lampbearers,

We are delighted to see that so many of you are enjoying your crusade through our world. It's been a blast to witness players using the Pumpskin mask from our Halloween event. We've also noticed a significant decrease in the percentage of crashes. Please continue to report any issues to Sentry if you encounter them. Your reports tremendously help us identify and address any hardware problems.

We wanted to take a moment to share some exciting news with you. As previously announced, we have temporarily halted daily patches on Steam to ensure full cross-play functionality between all platforms. However, our team has been diligently working, as always, listening to your feedback and addressing various issues to enhance your gameplay experience.

We're thrilled to re-confirm that a new patch is scheduled for release this Thursday on all platforms. It will be packed with improvements aimed at enhancing stability, performance, balancing, and more. We understand that some of you are still encountering crashes and experiencing occasional performance hiccups. Please rest assured that we are actively collaborating with our partners and resolving these issues. In addition, we are fine-tuning balance and implementing numerous game improvements.

Our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our growing community remains unwavering. We are dedicated to making your time in our world as enjoyable as possible. Stay tuned for the patch notes, where we will detail all the changes and fixes coming your way on Thursday. We will also provide more information soon on the features we teased just one week ago, which will create new, unique, and unforgettable moments during your journey.

On behalf of the team at HEXWORKS, we sincerely thank you for your continued support and feedback. We look forward to seeing you this Thursday in the next update!

In Light, we Walk.

Virtual photographies courtesy of Frozen fog / 冰冻青蛙 - created with the in-game 3D Photo Mode









