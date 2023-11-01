Patch 1.09 : Twitch Integration

-fixed doors not spawning on far right of screen

-increase player speed from 630 to 640

-changed some of the imp insults, now talks about your mother

-adjusted some sound volumes

-fixed crash with bosses when they were on fire after they died

-fixed attack animation of yc'nan

-added one extra frame in monster's attack animations so that they can damage the player

-you probably won't notice a difference but, it fixed some monsters with late attack swings

-darts will now auto-aim at monsters

-lowered amount of ghosts/santas/snowmen/pumpkins generated during holiday events

--- Added new game mode: Auto Play ---

-Hero will walk across the screen on their own killing monsters and getting treasure

-Screen size will be smaller for this mode: about 1344x256

-twitch integration with chatbot and various things chat can do and interact with the game

-Added this mode to use as a background for when i stream nethack,

but it is quite hypnotic to watch on its own or used while streaming other games as it only takes up a small amount of the screen