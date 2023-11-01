 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zimmer update for 1 November 2023

Patch 1.09 : Twitch Integration

Share · View all patches · Build 12587540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed doors not spawning on far right of screen
-increase player speed from 630 to 640
-changed some of the imp insults, now talks about your mother
-adjusted some sound volumes
-fixed crash with bosses when they were on fire after they died
-fixed attack animation of yc'nan
-added one extra frame in monster's attack animations so that they can damage the player
-you probably won't notice a difference but, it fixed some monsters with late attack swings
-darts will now auto-aim at monsters
-lowered amount of ghosts/santas/snowmen/pumpkins generated during holiday events

--- Added new game mode: Auto Play ---
-Hero will walk across the screen on their own killing monsters and getting treasure
-Screen size will be smaller for this mode: about 1344x256
-twitch integration with chatbot and various things chat can do and interact with the game
-Added this mode to use as a background for when i stream nethack,
but it is quite hypnotic to watch on its own or used while streaming other games as it only takes up a small amount of the screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2127661 Depot 2127661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link