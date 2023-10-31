 Skip to content

Bounty: Drag Racing update for 31 October 2023

Beta 10, Bug Fixes, Quality of Life, 4 New Free Cars

Build 12587467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for Update Beta 10

Improved Loading Times on Main Menu
Fixed a bug with crashing when Joining Lobbies
Fixed a bug with some cars having no visible wheels
Made Host Text Red for easier reading
Added Messages for Loading/Saving/Deleting tunes
Added New “Sort By Index” feature to qualifying sheet
Added Auto-Fill for all qualifying sheet names
Improved Top Alcohol Dragster Handling and Performance
Improved Top Alcohol Funny Car Handling and Performance
Added Top Fuel Dragster to the base game
Added Top Fuel Funny Car to the base game
Added 2 Pro Stocks to the base game
Added 2 Pro Mods as part of DLC

