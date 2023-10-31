Beta 10, Bug Fixes, Quality of Life, 4 New Free Cars

Changelog for Update Beta 10

Improved Loading Times on Main Menu

Fixed a bug with crashing when Joining Lobbies

Fixed a bug with some cars having no visible wheels

Made Host Text Red for easier reading

Added Messages for Loading/Saving/Deleting tunes

Added New “Sort By Index” feature to qualifying sheet

Added Auto-Fill for all qualifying sheet names

Improved Top Alcohol Dragster Handling and Performance

Improved Top Alcohol Funny Car Handling and Performance

Added Top Fuel Dragster to the base game

Added Top Fuel Funny Car to the base game

Added 2 Pro Stocks to the base game

Added 2 Pro Mods as part of DLC