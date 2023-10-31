Beta 10, Bug Fixes, Quality of Life, 4 New Free Cars

Changelog for Update Beta 10
Improved Loading Times on Main Menu
Fixed a bug with crashing when Joining Lobbies
Fixed a bug with some cars having no visible wheels
Made Host Text Red for easier reading
Added Messages for Loading/Saving/Deleting tunes
Added New “Sort By Index” feature to qualifying sheet
Added Auto-Fill for all qualifying sheet names
Improved Top Alcohol Dragster Handling and Performance
Improved Top Alcohol Funny Car Handling and Performance
Added Top Fuel Dragster to the base game
Added Top Fuel Funny Car to the base game
Added 2 Pro Stocks to the base game
Added 2 Pro Mods as part of DLC
Changed files in this update