Linux version now available!

We're happy to announce we've released the Linux version of Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair!

As far as our games are concerned, Linux is no longer a "second-class citizen", we're rolling out Linux support for ALL games in our catalogue and we will continue to support our games on all 3 major Steam platforms with updates from now on.

Everything works nicely, we tested the game on many Linux distributions as well as Steam Deck.

We built the game for Linux according to Steam developer guidelines so we don't expect much problems, but if you do encounter issues, please write in the Discussion forum and we'll investigate.

Also, if you play this game on Linux and everything works, we'd still love to hear from you and know which Distro/CPU/GPU you use.