Lobby Browser now available

A lobby browser is here to finally make public games actually public! With this added publicity, the ability to ban players (currently only accessible through typing "/ban" in the chat) is here to give just a bit more control over who you're playing with.
Other changes
- Private Lobbies now support join codes in addition to normal steam invites
- Accepting invites in non-main menus should work correctly
- feedback button on mac is now f10 to avoid default binding conflicts
- other small fixes
Hopefully you find some dutiful cultists to perform the ritual with!
Happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update