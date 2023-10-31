 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of Personality update for 31 October 2023

Lobby Browser now available

Share · View all patches · Build 12587354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lobby browser is here to finally make public games actually public! With this added publicity, the ability to ban players (currently only accessible through typing "/ban" in the chat) is here to give just a bit more control over who you're playing with.

Other changes

  • Private Lobbies now support join codes in addition to normal steam invites
  • Accepting invites in non-main menus should work correctly
  • feedback button on mac is now f10 to avoid default binding conflicts
  • other small fixes

Hopefully you find some dutiful cultists to perform the ritual with!
Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1699291 Depot 1699291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1699292 Depot 1699292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link