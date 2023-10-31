Lobby Browser now available

A lobby browser is here to finally make public games actually public! With this added publicity, the ability to ban players (currently only accessible through typing "/ban" in the chat) is here to give just a bit more control over who you're playing with.

Other changes

Private Lobbies now support join codes in addition to normal steam invites

Accepting invites in non-main menus should work correctly

feedback button on mac is now f10 to avoid default binding conflicts

other small fixes

Hopefully you find some dutiful cultists to perform the ritual with!

Happy Halloween!