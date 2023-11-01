Patchnote [11/01/23]

The Coach's storyline



The story of Coach and his show continues! Who is throwing a spanner in the works of the Dead Man's Marathon organizer? What is the purpose of the mysterious saboteurs? Are there any other mysteries of Boral Island that may be revealed live on "Marathon"?!

[td]Get all the answers in person by going through the continuation of the quest line![/td]

Battle Pack



Get the maximum benefit with our first Dead Man's Marathon Battle Pack. With it you will receive not only 10 Battle Pass levels, but also 10 cases with unique 3D styles and legendary camouflage, 20 Sponsors gifts and a unique thematic Stonks Charm.

Dead Man's Marathon

Marathon participants can now receive:

50 respects for a completed main task (Note: given only when actively participating and contributing to the main task).

for a completed main task (Note: given only when actively participating and contributing to the main task). 100 respects for a successful evacuation.

When a player who has opened an infected crate or airdrop dies, the tag on him disappears for zombie players.

Starting on 02/11/23, the daily bonus point pool for Battle Pass will be increased to 3000 bonus points.

The evacuation is counted if the helicopter is not overloaded at the time the timer expires.

The Marathon completion screen now opens automatically if it was accidentally closed.

The price of the Sponsors gift Coupon was reduced from 3000 to 2000 Views.

Fixed a bug where one player could vote multiple times for a drop point.

If a player evacuated in a near-death state, their case coupon is saved.

The evacuation icon no longer blinks after completing an event.

Runners now revive strictly in front of the trading terminal.

The delay for artillery fire has been increased 1 → 6 seconds.

"Welcome on board": number of evacuations required 3 → 1.

The multiplier for evacuation has been reduced 2.5 → 2.0.

Clearing the zombie camp: 100 → 250 views

Clearing the zombie base: 500 → 750 views

Killing the Boss: 500 → 750 views

Opening any equipment crate now earns 100 views.

Defense of the anomalous installation: 300 views

Reduced evacuation respawn time to 2 minutes.

Converted no longer revive under the map.

Fixed the helicopter being shot through.

Kbk wz. 88 Tantal

Damage 24.3 → 24.5

Minimal damage 16.7 → 17

Worn AS "Val"

Damage 27 → 27.5

"Balance"

Minimal damage 21.4 → 21

"Viper"

Damage 28 → 27.5

"Rapier"

Damage 36.2 → 36

Minimal damage 29.3 → 29

Other changes and fixes

Fixed incorrect animations of OTL-03 Karbach and M1014 Breacher when sprinting.

Fixed incorrect resource quantity display when using a discount coupon.

Fixed incorrect description elements of promo packs in the in-game store.

