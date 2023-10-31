- Fixed a crash were leaves would get ignited and extinguished repeatedly
- Updates and movement across save/load should be more consistent
- Added a console message whenever a tutorial world or research objective is complete
Roody:2d update for 31 October 2023
Roody:2d 0.10.6 beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2345221 Depot 2345221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update