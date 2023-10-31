 Skip to content

Roody:2d update for 31 October 2023

Roody:2d 0.10.6 beta

  • Fixed a crash were leaves would get ignited and extinguished repeatedly
  • Updates and movement across save/load should be more consistent
  • Added a console message whenever a tutorial world or research objective is complete

