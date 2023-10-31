Out Now! Chapter VI: The Sands of Fate

Chapter VI: The Sands of Fate is out now! Just in time for Halloween! I mean, it's not a terribly spooky update but you will be adventuring through dangerous ruins and fighting monsters, mummies, and more so hey, it kinda fits! Check out the teaser video below. Featuring a whole new region, more story, quests, new Guises, and lots more.

This new content update includes:

4-5 hours of content.

Main story quest: Journey to an undiscovered land to the Far West to stop an evil plot from unfolding. Meet new allies , prove your might in the Coliseum , and uncover ancient secrets in order to twist the Sands of Fate.

to stop an evil plot from unfolding. , , and uncover ancient secrets in order to twist the Sands of Fate. Tons of side quests: Uncover an ancient city beneath the city of Razunath, discover what lurks in the jungle deep , assist a chef in creating the most delectable dish in all of the West, learn the secrets of reanimation , and more!

beneath the city of Razunath, discover what lurks in , assist a chef in in all of the West, learn the , and more! New areas: Fight your way through the dense and dangerous Pawarma Jungle , make your way into the beautiful oasis of the Narunde Sands , tread carefully through the wind-swept Wandering Dunes , explore a variety of ancient ruins and tombs, bring in the many sights and sounds of Razunath, Jewel of the Desert , and many more interesting locales.

, make your way into the , tread carefully through the , explore a variety of ancient ruins and tombs, bring in the many sights and sounds of , and many more interesting locales. 2 new Guises to unlock: Dance your way into the hearts of your allies as the Rhythmancer , who dances to the rhythm to heal allies and harm foes! And the Reanimator , a hybrid Guise that utilizes the Deadshot, a powerful rifle that hinders foes with ailments along with many tonics and tinctures to help your allies.

, who dances to the rhythm to heal allies and harm foes! And the , a hybrid Guise that utilizes the Deadshot, a powerful rifle that hinders foes with ailments along with many tonics and tinctures to help your allies. New achievements and collectibles to pad your Collectivus.

If you experience any bugs or issues, please let me know in the Discord or on Twitter! Both can be found on the store page.