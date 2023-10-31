 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 31 October 2023

Patch 1.4.2b - Beginnings

  • Player stomp now has its own keybinding (Default: Left click)
  • The player can now craft a splint
  • Hospital building in Whitewood is now furnished

  • Swapped archetypes of the infected and radiated zombies
  • Adjustments to vehicle handling, etc
  • Increased volume of player footsteps
  • Zombie archetype that deals radiation damage in its radius will not deal damage to the player until rad damage is at 0.
  • Removed vehicle getting damaged by objects (It was annoying, only damaged if hitting AI, which has been increased slightly)
  • 'Rad area' zombie archetype special effect will now check for line of sight to the player. If player is behind a wall that covers the sight of the player, you will not be dealt any rad damage

  • Fixed 'rad area' zombie archetype special effect still carrying on after death (Damaging the player)
  • Fix to player spawning (New save)
  • Increasing radiation protection will now properly control the volume of the geiger counter sound effect
  • Fixed issue where dying does not stop the geiger counter sound effect
  • Fixed not being able to damage turrets
  • Fixed issue with depth of blur
  • Fixed collision on hospital building
  • Fixed safe zone UI staying on screen after exiting to main menu
  • Fixed Cerberus not recognising Cerberus mags when reloading
  • Fixed flying up ladders fast

