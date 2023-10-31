Patch 1.4.2b - Beginnings

- Player stomp now has its own keybinding (Default: Left click)
- The player can now craft a splint
- Hospital building in Whitewood is now furnished
- Swapped archetypes of the infected and radiated zombies
- Adjustments to vehicle handling, etc
- Increased volume of player footsteps
- Zombie archetype that deals radiation damage in its radius will not deal damage to the player until rad damage is at 0.
- Removed vehicle getting damaged by objects (It was annoying, only damaged if hitting AI, which has been increased slightly)
- 'Rad area' zombie archetype special effect will now check for line of sight to the player. If player is behind a wall that covers the sight of the player, you will not be dealt any rad damage
- Fixed 'rad area' zombie archetype special effect still carrying on after death (Damaging the player)
- Fix to player spawning (New save)
- Increasing radiation protection will now properly control the volume of the geiger counter sound effect
- Fixed issue where dying does not stop the geiger counter sound effect
- Fixed not being able to damage turrets
- Fixed issue with depth of blur
- Fixed collision on hospital building
- Fixed safe zone UI staying on screen after exiting to main menu
- Fixed Cerberus not recognising Cerberus mags when reloading
- Fixed flying up ladders fast
Changed files in this update