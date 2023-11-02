Alert pages feature
Update layout with alert examples - GT Dash with pages and Formula Gen2
GForce widgets
F1 2018-23 show telemetry sooner before lights out
Read tyre wear data for Forza Motorsport
Show per car ERS name for Asset Corsa
Fix: Modifier Keys were being counted towards 30 press limit in demo mode
Fix: VR cursor in edit mode
Windows Client now built to c++
DashPanel update for 2 November 2023
Update 1.8.14
