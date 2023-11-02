Update 1.8.14

Alert pages feature

Update layout with alert examples - GT Dash with pages and Formula Gen2

GForce widgets

F1 2018-23 show telemetry sooner before lights out

Read tyre wear data for Forza Motorsport

Show per car ERS name for Asset Corsa

Fix: Modifier Keys were being counted towards 30 press limit in demo mode

Fix: VR cursor in edit mode

Windows Client now built to c++