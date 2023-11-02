 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DashPanel update for 2 November 2023

Update 1.8.14

Share · View all patches · Build 12587208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alert pages feature
Update layout with alert examples - GT Dash with pages and Formula Gen2
GForce widgets
F1 2018-23 show telemetry sooner before lights out
Read tyre wear data for Forza Motorsport
Show per car ERS name for Asset Corsa
Fix: Modifier Keys were being counted towards 30 press limit in demo mode
Fix: VR cursor in edit mode
Windows Client now built to c++

Changed files in this update

DashPanel Content Depot 715671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link