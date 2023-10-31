 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 31 October 2023

Update Patch

Build 12587186

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Today's patch has some game improvements and bug fixes. Thanks for playing and keep those reports coming!

Improvements:

  • Halloween Event bosses will now spawn on all difficulties. Their health and damage scales accordingly along with the amount of loot. These bosses have had their damage and health reduced on Nightmare by 40%, rewards on Nightmare are unchanged,
  • Backups button will now be highlighted by a shader when a recent backup may be newer than the most recently played session that was loaded

Bug Fixes:

  • Lorg's floor should fall smoothly on clients
  • Fixed issue with Whisper of Spider Queen Pods causing spiders to spawn incorrectly.
  • Fixed issue with Lady Everleen spawning incorrectly.

