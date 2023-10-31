 Skip to content

Swarmcade update for 31 October 2023

Update #8 - 2 Spooky New Characters & Secret Boss for Halloween!

The eighth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings the third secret boss, two new characters to unlock, QOL/tweaks, new achievements and bug fixes. Happy Halloween!

v0.7.1 Patch notes:
  • NEW Secret Boss added to Stage 3
  • NEW Hero added, Warlock, starts with Seeker Skulls, Resurrection
  • NEW Hero added, Aberration, starts with Orbiter (+1 Extra), HP++
  • QOL: Amount of lives (AKA revives) added to HUD
  • QOL: Text size increased on HP numbers
  • Tweak: ????? added to hero select, preparing for future things...
  • Bug fix: Treasure chests occasionally warping to wrong zone
  • Bug fix: In-game menu crash
  • NEW - 3 Achievements  [requirements]
  • Unlock the Warlock
  • Unlock the Aberration
  • Kill the Stage 3 secret boss on any difficulty

