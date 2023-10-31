Update #8 - 2 Spooky New Characters & Secret Boss for Halloween!

The eighth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings the third secret boss, two new characters to unlock, QOL/tweaks, new achievements and bug fixes. Happy Halloween!

v0.7.1 Patch notes:

NEW Secret Boss added to Stage 3

NEW Hero added, Warlock, starts with Seeker Skulls, Resurrection

NEW Hero added, Aberration, starts with Orbiter (+1 Extra), HP++

QOL: Amount of lives (AKA revives) added to HUD

QOL: Text size increased on HP numbers

Tweak: ????? added to hero select, preparing for future things...

Bug fix: Treasure chests occasionally warping to wrong zone

Bug fix: In-game menu crash

NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]