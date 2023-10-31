Update #8 - 2 Spooky New Characters & Secret Boss for Halloween!

The eighth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings the third secret boss, two new characters to unlock, QOL/tweaks, new achievements and bug fixes. Happy Halloween!
v0.7.1 Patch notes:
- NEW Secret Boss added to Stage 3
- NEW Hero added, Warlock, starts with Seeker Skulls, Resurrection
- NEW Hero added, Aberration, starts with Orbiter (+1 Extra), HP++
- QOL: Amount of lives (AKA revives) added to HUD
- QOL: Text size increased on HP numbers
- Tweak: ????? added to hero select, preparing for future things...
- Bug fix: Treasure chests occasionally warping to wrong zone
- Bug fix: In-game menu crash
- NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]
- Unlock the Warlock
- Unlock the Aberration
- Kill the Stage 3 secret boss on any difficulty
Changed files in this update