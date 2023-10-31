-We earn more money in wave mode
-Some change on a wave map
-The player can run a little faster
-Added a hitmarker
-The maximum number of ammunition that can be carried has been increased
-The shop has been improved in wave mode
-Improved some widgets
-Player names displayed above them in wave mode
-Some minor changes
-Bugs fixed
Monster Hide update for 31 October 2023
Update 1.2
