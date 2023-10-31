 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Hide update for 31 October 2023

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12587149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We earn more money in wave mode
-Some change on a wave map
-The player can run a little faster
-Added a hitmarker
-The maximum number of ammunition that can be carried has been increased
-The shop has been improved in wave mode
-Improved some widgets
-Player names displayed above them in wave mode
-Some minor changes
-Bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218691 Depot 2218691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link