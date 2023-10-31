- Updated the Main Menu graphics a bit.
- Added a color filter prompt for new players to choose between the default style and colorful mode.
- Adjust Land's End to be after Hangman's Leap, as well as rewording it's grading.
- Fixed some animation issues with the scoreboard.
- Fixed an issue with time attack not working properly on Old Hagger.
Peaks of Yore update for 31 October 2023
1.1.6 Patch Notes
