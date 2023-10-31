 Skip to content

Peaks of Yore update for 31 October 2023

1.1.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12587129

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the Main Menu graphics a bit.
  • Added a color filter prompt for new players to choose between the default style and colorful mode.
  • Adjust Land's End to be after Hangman's Leap, as well as rewording it's grading.
  • Fixed some animation issues with the scoreboard.
  • Fixed an issue with time attack not working properly on Old Hagger.

Changed files in this update

