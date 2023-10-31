 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 31 October 2023

SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.0.10

Build 12587050 · Last edited by Wendy

SteamVR

  • A fix for IVRVirtualDisplay interface.
  • Fixed binding UI crashing when saving a binding.

Linux:

  • Fix 'Shared IPC Compositor Init Failed' error reported by the Steam client on startup.
  • Fix Room Setup not launching on some systems.

