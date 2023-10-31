SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.0.10

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
In order to get all of these changes, make sure you're opted into both the Steam Client Beta and SteamVR Beta.
SteamVR
- A fix for IVRVirtualDisplay interface.
- Fixed binding UI crashing when saving a binding.
Linux:
- Fix 'Shared IPC Compositor Init Failed' error reported by the Steam client on startup.
- Fix Room Setup not launching on some systems.
Changed depots in gamma branch