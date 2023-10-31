 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tribe: Primitive Builder update for 31 October 2023

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.1.6:

Share · View all patches · Build 12587008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.1.6:

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when throwing a spear and picking it up right after loading the game from the main menu (without opening the inventory).
  • A/D no longer activates auto-run after stopping.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1059901 Depot 1059901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link