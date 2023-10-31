10/31/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.29.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12586928 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 22:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

First off, Happy Halloween!

Here is another update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some typos * FIXED some pathing issues * FIXED Multivitamins consumable can no longer be used in combat (They were not meant to be used during battle) **Changes & Additions:** * The game now autosaves each new game day (This was previously only if the modifier Deja Vu was enabled - I decided that I wanted the autosave feature to have at least one way to autosave the game without needing ANY player input just to help in case of issues) * Deja Vu modifier now gives a memory chip each game day (This is how it was originally) * Added The Bazaar: Entry area * Updated some exterior areas with more lighting, more details, etc * Added some NPC blockers to a few areas to avoid them getting in the way of doorways/tight passages * Added some new unique characters to interact with * Added some new unique character graphics (Sprites and faces) * Added new randomized metro travel event (Found candy - yes, you can now find some candy on the metro!) * Added Antidepressants consumable medical item (Cures burnout, +8+5% mettle) * Medication, Pep-Pp Pills, and Caffeine Tablets consumables can now be used on allies and not just by the user (Antidepressants can be as well) * When recovering from the Drained status, characters will automatically gain the Burnout status (Works exactly the same as how characters get trauma when revived from being downed) * Updated randomized container loot lists * Updated enemy loot drop lists * Updated some dialogues * Updated several shop listings * Moved some characters around in some areas for better placement * Updated intro background ambience * Updated some map specific soundtracks * Renamed some enemy units to make their names better fit what they're meant to represent * Added some new randomized background sound effects to both the interior and exterior lists * Added some new environmental graphics (Posters, debris, litter, etc) * Some various other minor tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː