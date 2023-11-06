Iglacia is out now!

The time has finally come, Iglacia is out on Steam!
Here's a recap of some features you can expect:
- Drawing, shooting, and dodging
- A level-up and upgrade system in runs
- Different types of currency and shops
- Run-specific modifiers
- Player skins
- Events happening during runs
- Minibosses that appear during runs
- A secret dragon boss fight
- Support for cloud saves and achievements
- Support for various types of languages
I want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you! No matter how you've interacted with Iglacia, just know I really appreciate all the support I've gotten and am thankful that you've given this game a chance!
This is the first game I've put on Steam as a solo game developer, and I'll continue to do my best for everyone!
- Goopoe