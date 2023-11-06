 Skip to content

Iglacia update for 6 November 2023

Iglacia is out now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has finally come, Iglacia is out on Steam!

Here's a recap of some features you can expect:

  • Drawing, shooting, and dodging
  • A level-up and upgrade system in runs
  • Different types of currency and shops
  • Run-specific modifiers
  • Player skins
  • Events happening during runs
  • Minibosses that appear during runs
  • A secret dragon boss fight
  • Support for cloud saves and achievements
  • Support for various types of languages

I want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you! No matter how you've interacted with Iglacia, just know I really appreciate all the support I've gotten and am thankful that you've given this game a chance!

This is the first game I've put on Steam as a solo game developer, and I'll continue to do my best for everyone!

  • Goopoe
