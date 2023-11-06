Iglacia is out now!

The time has finally come, Iglacia is out on Steam!

Here's a recap of some features you can expect:

Drawing, shooting, and dodging

A level-up and upgrade system in runs

Different types of currency and shops

Run-specific modifiers

Player skins

Events happening during runs

Minibosses that appear during runs

A secret dragon boss fight

Support for cloud saves and achievements

Support for various types of languages

I want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you! No matter how you've interacted with Iglacia, just know I really appreciate all the support I've gotten and am thankful that you've given this game a chance!

This is the first game I've put on Steam as a solo game developer, and I'll continue to do my best for everyone!