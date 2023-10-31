 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 31 October 2023

November Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12586907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

November Update for Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage is here!
What's New:
-155 bugs fixed
-Chapter 9 finished
-a lot of animation fixed (mostly for female protagonists of enemies)
-updated minimap
-new water vehicle mechanics
-fixed the wrong keys in pop-ups
-added ability to change the size of the font in dialogs
-rewritted enemy AI for better performance
-fixed nasty bugs with colors in the costumes menu
-ladder mechanic from scratch
-ability to swim and drown for player and enemies
-proper animations for jumping with weapons

Also there's new intro in the beginning of the game and more changes "under the hood"!
We're trying to finish this project before the end of a year, but "finish" does not mean "release" in this case.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2077301 Depot 2077301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link