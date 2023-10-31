November Update is here!

November Update for Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage is here!

What's New:

-155 bugs fixed

-Chapter 9 finished

-a lot of animation fixed (mostly for female protagonists of enemies)

-updated minimap

-new water vehicle mechanics

-fixed the wrong keys in pop-ups

-added ability to change the size of the font in dialogs

-rewritted enemy AI for better performance

-fixed nasty bugs with colors in the costumes menu

-ladder mechanic from scratch

-ability to swim and drown for player and enemies

-proper animations for jumping with weapons

Also there's new intro in the beginning of the game and more changes "under the hood"!

We're trying to finish this project before the end of a year, but "finish" does not mean "release" in this case.