- Improved: don't allow firing while Iron Dome is active
- Improved: damaging other vehicles by ramming is more precise
- Improved Gamepad support
- Improved vehicle explosion
- Fixed: continue button not working in Victory/Defeat screen
- Fixed: destroyed vehicle can damage other vehicles when they drive into them
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 31 October 2023
Update Notes: v0.5.6f1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
