Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 31 October 2023

Update Notes: v0.5.6f1

Build 12586902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved: don't allow firing while Iron Dome is active
  • Improved: damaging other vehicles by ramming is more precise
  • Improved Gamepad support
  • Improved vehicle explosion
  • Fixed: continue button not working in Victory/Defeat screen
  • Fixed: destroyed vehicle can damage other vehicles when they drive into them

