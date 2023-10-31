 Skip to content

滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 31 October 2023

11/1

11/1

Share · View all patches · Build 12586755

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addition of easy mode
Fixed a bug that caused enemies to appear in areas where electricity is on, when they should not.
Fixed a bug that when you put away a toy while on top of a box, it goes through a wall.

